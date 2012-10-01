Andres Hermosilla

CSS Space Ship

CSS Space Ship css spaceship space
This is a spaceship I created using only HTML/CSS. You can get a preview of the unfinished HTML/CSS here http://jsfiddle.net/SCNdA/

Posted on Oct 1, 2012
