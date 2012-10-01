Há um gato no telhado

Hello world!

I am working in the layout of my exercise blog. The content is nothing special, as it works as an exercise to overcoming dyslexia difficulties with writing.

The challenge is make it look good in mobile almost only through CSS as the markup is built in s2 (core code for live journal blogs, which is currently used in SAPO Blogs) and I avoid messing with that complicated code.

Is still a work in progress and the main challenge now is the comment page.

Feel free to criticize if you find any bug or in-correction (be kind, please)

http://haumgatonotelhado.com

(my heart is beating fast in this first post... oops, one shouldn't say these things... )

:-/