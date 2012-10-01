Jena Pyle

Animal Icons (In Progress)

Jena Pyle
Jena Pyle
  • Save
Animal Icons (In Progress) icons
Download color palette

Working on icons for my app. Any feedback is appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Jena Pyle
Jena Pyle

More by Jena Pyle

View profile
    • Like