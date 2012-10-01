meagan hyland

Young Frankenstein

Young Frankenstein illustration poster lettering y dublin ireland type vintage
Detail of my letter Y in my series Meagan's Movie Alphabet, say it with me now "Button on the Ritz!"

Posted on Oct 1, 2012
