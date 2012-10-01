Daniel Eden

So I'm back on track with sqetch. Sqetch is my Final Year Project for University. It's going to be a web-based sketching and wireframing tool for designers (and anyone else who might find it useful!)

This is the first project in a long time I've designed in Photoshop rather than the browser. I will say this for designing in Photoshop - it's easy to get on when you're early in the project and you're not yet 100% sure of the interface requirements.

Posted on Oct 1, 2012
