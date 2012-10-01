Jisi Guo

Ribbon Checkout

Jisi Guo
Jisi Guo
  • Save
Ribbon Checkout ui ux checkout form credit card payments
Download color palette

Debut shot - a live Ribbon checkout page featuring Haziq's credit card forms.

Try entering some credit card numbers to see the transitions!

http://rbn.co/tshirt

Visa creditcard
Rebound of
Credit Card Form
By Haziq Mir
View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Jisi Guo
Jisi Guo

More by Jisi Guo

View profile
    • Like