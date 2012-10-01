Bob Case

Cintique!

illustration technology
Starting my first non-scratchboard scratchboard piece using the Cintique monitor/stylus - this changes EVERYTHING for me. I'll post a final version when its complete.

Posted on Oct 1, 2012
I’m obsessed with lines.
