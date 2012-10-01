Katie Daugherty

Sex Week Promo Poster

working on a poster for Kent State's Sex Week with Terran Washington and Aveanna Salicce. It will be screen printed with metallic gold and purple on cream paper

Posted on Oct 1, 2012
