Natalie Hanke

THE WALLS ARE CLOSING IN

Natalie Hanke
Natalie Hanke
  • Save
THE WALLS ARE CLOSING IN super hexagon videogames gaming hexels hex-ray studios geometry shapes lines
Download color palette

Final piece is up! High-Res view and details here: http://www.coffeemakescreative.com/THE-WALLS-ARE-CLOSING-IN

Natalie Hanke
Natalie Hanke

More by Natalie Hanke

View profile
    • Like