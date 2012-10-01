Kassie Scribner

Princess Party Logo

Kassie Scribner
Kassie Scribner
Hire Me
  • Save
Princess Party Logo princess fairytale party logo tiara hearts heart crown loops lost type
Download color palette

My cousin is starting a princess party company, and asked me to make a logo for her. This was the end result. I'm pretty happy with it, but would love any feedback!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Kassie Scribner
Kassie Scribner
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Kassie Scribner

View profile
    • Like