Dani Ward

Experience the Hub

Dani Ward
Dani Ward
  • Save
Experience the Hub helvetica hagerstown maryland hub hub city experience red grey interstate
Download color palette

Type treatment and illustrative layout for the City's financial report. The crossroads and clover pattern represent the intersection of I-81 and I-70 in Hagerstown.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Dani Ward
Dani Ward

More by Dani Ward

View profile
    • Like