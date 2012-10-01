Kody Goodson

Red Bull Thre3style

Red Bull Thre3style logo
Had the privilege of creating the branding for this badass event.

SixSpeed created the logo, trophies, and all creative for the 5 day World Finals in Chicago.

http://www.redbull.com/cs/Satellite/en_INT/Red-Bull-Thre3style-2012-Home/001243197278150

http://kodyg.tumblr.com/post/31359445751/kinda-cool-see-stuff-start-coming-together-cant

Posted on Oct 1, 2012
