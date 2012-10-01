Brandon Jacoby

Semi-Transparent "Payment Methods" (FREE PSD)

Brandon Jacoby
Brandon Jacoby
  • Save
Semi-Transparent "Payment Methods" (FREE PSD) payment buttons icons payment methods purchase options monochrome payment icon
Download color palette

Just started playing around, and ended up with something I liked. Thought other people may enojy these as well!

DOWNLOAD THE FREE PSD: http://brndnj.me/Jqa3

Feel free to use them anymore, no credit needed.

Enjoy! :D

Brandon Jacoby
Brandon Jacoby

More by Brandon Jacoby

View profile
    • Like