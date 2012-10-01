Gabor Jutasi - young

iGO website design

Gabor Jutasi - young
Gabor Jutasi - young
  • Save
iGO website design igo website navigation software blue
Download color palette

More details on Behance.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Gabor Jutasi - young
Gabor Jutasi - young
UI designer, team leader at Mito.

More by Gabor Jutasi - young

View profile
    • Like