Impromptunes - Sessions Nearby

Impromptunes - Sessions Nearby ios app ui map impromptunes
I just wrapped on a grad class project that required a design solution addressing a social need. I decided to begin developing an iOS app called "Impromptunes," which works to connect local musicians. More shots from the project are coming soon! Link to Actual Pixels

Posted on Oct 1, 2012
