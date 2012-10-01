Cory Reed

Fall Block Sale Graphic

Fall Block Sale Graphic fall leaves museo banner
I designed this graphic for NewsGroup Direct’s Fall Block Sale. You can see it live on the corresponding blog post about the sale.

Posted on Oct 1, 2012
