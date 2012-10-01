Keith Mitchell

Cherriots Launch!

Its launched! Cherriots, the public transit for Salem, Oregon, has just launched their revamped site. Mobile responsive, integrated route planning and some graceful enhancement niceties for those with super new browsers. Check it out: http://cherriots.org

Posted on Oct 1, 2012
