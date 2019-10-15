Aleksandar Savic

1978 VW Bus

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
1978 VW Bus hollywood iconic car outline automobile car auto vector dots illustration travel classic yellow vw volkswagen van sunshine movie minibus
Download color palette

One more vehicle, now for all the fans of Little Miss Sunshine - 2006

Expect more soon! :)

A041b5c5a9102f31ad7b673e7d6f8ac5
Rebound of
Johnny Cab
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like