Stephanie Francis

App feedback

Stephanie Francis
Stephanie Francis
  • Save
App feedback ios manuscript ipad dark minimalist gold black buttons
Download color palette

Part of the 'About the App' screen. Thinking of offering 3 large calls to action: Suggest a feature, Rate this app in the App Store and Report an Issue. Feedback appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Stephanie Francis
Stephanie Francis

More by Stephanie Francis

View profile
    • Like