Zap - Previews

A little more from my Photoshop plugin.

This is the preview options, pretty straight forward really. When your done designing you can churn out some nice previews to sent over to the client with just a few clicks. No more hunting around for those presentation PSD's :)

I've also updated the camera icon due to previous feedback. I've now added a flash to help balance the icons out.

Guys its getting a bit boring just posting shots so here's

a little demo of my plugin. This is very brief and just shows a few features, so much more to come:

Update:You can now download WebZap HERE