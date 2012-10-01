Phonetrait 2.0 - Photo

Phonetrait 2.0 provides a quick way to contact people from your address book. Sorting the contacts by how often and how recently you contacted them, guarantees the quickest access to the people most important and relevant. Of course you can also add some Favorites, which will always be visible. Phonetrait 2.0 allows you to contact someone using either a phone call, text message, FaceTime, Twitter or email.

