The Over website is live!

The Over website is finally live! After hours of toiling in Photoshop and Espresso, my half-awake brain was able to produce something decent. :P

Check it out here!

The page is responsive, looks great on retina displays, and has a cool PHP texting feature (coded in PHP with Twilio).

Posted on Oct 1, 2012
