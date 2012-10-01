Aude Guivarc'h

3D ice // displacement // Sagrada Familia

3d motion graphics
This is a detail of a texture made for the video mapping show Ode à la Vie, which took place on the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, on September 21st, 22nd and 23rd. https://vimeo.com/49960413

Posted on Oct 1, 2012
