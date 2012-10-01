Fabricio Rosa Marques

Tentacle App Icon

Fabricio Rosa Marques
Fabricio Rosa Marques
Hire Me
  • Save
Tentacle App Icon squid icon ios app icon slime octopus tentacle
Download color palette

Just a quick experimental ios app icon

View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Fabricio Rosa Marques
Fabricio Rosa Marques
Product Design, Illustration & Animation
Hire Me

More by Fabricio Rosa Marques

View profile
    • Like