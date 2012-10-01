Colin Gauntlett

Cougar 2

Cougar 2
I have been working a lot with a Company who makes party shirts for various universities. This is the finished design for the Misericordia University shirt. Not a huge fan of the colours but it's the uni's colours.

Posted on Oct 1, 2012
