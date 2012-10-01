Subash Dharel

App Store Button with Ribbon

Subash Dharel
Subash Dharel
  • Save
App Store Button with Ribbon app button ribbon red white ui iphone ios
Download color palette

The button for my current project :)

What do you think? Icons are from the iconSweets2 icon pack by @Yummygum

View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Subash Dharel
Subash Dharel

More by Subash Dharel

View profile
    • Like