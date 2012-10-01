Native Wordmark

Assembly Co.

... One from the archives! A simple/fun word mark for a shoe co. out of Vancouver.

Check out (and/or buy) the tasty goods over at http://shop.nativeshoes.com/

Posted on Oct 1, 2012
