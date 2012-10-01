Danielle Evans

Stork Poster

One of two baby posters for a vinyl decal and print company. These come with two scenery options, six color schemes, and a customizable name and birthdate area.

See the full specs here: http://tradingphrases.com/stork-print.html

Posted on Oct 1, 2012
