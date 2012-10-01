Galen Gidman

Coming soon... Click: A Super Simple Metronome

Click is a metronome app for iOS that I've been working on for a while with the very talented Mr. Beau Hankins.

The app is currently awaiting review. Go check out the landing page and follow @baycun on Twitter for updates.

Posted on Oct 1, 2012
