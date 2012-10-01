Daniel T. Hall

James Otis

Daniel T. Hall
Daniel T. Hall
james otis audio creative branding texture vintage ostrich sans proxima nova
Logo for a comercial musician friend. I feel like the area between the "J" and "A" might be a little odd...thoughts?

Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Daniel T. Hall
Daniel T. Hall

