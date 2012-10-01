Logan Mills Walters

Uhohkerning

Logan Mills Walters
Logan Mills Walters
  • Save
Uhohkerning kerning help
Download color palette

This may be the trickiest thing I've had to kern, I think ever. Send help

View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Logan Mills Walters
Logan Mills Walters

More by Logan Mills Walters

View profile
    • Like