Reznik Umar

Camera Lens

Reznik Umar
Reznik Umar
  • Save
Camera Lens camera app icon lens green glow wood print metal india bangalore kerala chennai
Download color palette

A camera lens created for an upcoming IOS App Icon. Román Jusdado's icon has been an inspiration.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Reznik Umar
Reznik Umar

More by Reznik Umar

View profile
    • Like