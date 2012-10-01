Some laser guns I banged out REALLY fast for an infographic (about password cracking) that we'll be releasing soon at work. I hope to be able to revisit these and flesh them out/tighten them up a bit more. These are too much fun to work on.

[Edit]

Apparently so fast, that I forgot the trigger for the bottom right one. Whoops. I fixed it in the final. Here it is.

[Edit 2]

PC Magazine picked up my infographic on their website! Kinda cool, even if the article is inaccurate.

[Edit 3]

This infographic was picked up by a small printed publication. Kinda cool, too!