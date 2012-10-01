👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Some laser guns I banged out REALLY fast for an infographic (about password cracking) that we'll be releasing soon at work. I hope to be able to revisit these and flesh them out/tighten them up a bit more. These are too much fun to work on.
[Edit]
Apparently so fast, that I forgot the trigger for the bottom right one. Whoops. I fixed it in the final. Here it is.
[Edit 2]
PC Magazine picked up my infographic on their website! Kinda cool, even if the article is inaccurate.
[Edit 3]
This infographic was picked up by a small printed publication. Kinda cool, too!