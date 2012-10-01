Damaris Alfonso

Pew Pew

Pew Pew laser gun pew pew atomic age infographic vector teal pink neon space infographic design weapons icon
Some laser guns I banged out REALLY fast for an infographic (about password cracking) that we'll be releasing soon at work. I hope to be able to revisit these and flesh them out/tighten them up a bit more. These are too much fun to work on.

Apparently so fast, that I forgot the trigger for the bottom right one. Whoops. I fixed it in the final. Here it is.

PC Magazine picked up my infographic on their website! Kinda cool, even if the article is inaccurate.

This infographic was picked up by a small printed publication. Kinda cool, too!

