Sandra

Eaten up Sushi (gif)

Sandra
Sandra
  • Save
Eaten up Sushi (gif) gif sushi plate sticks logo illustration animation
Download color palette

Today a bit more time spent on creating graphics for the Sushi Distribution logo... the idea for simple animation came from my previous sandwich icon that is being eaten up :) Shadows might be a bit off... but I still kinda like it :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Sandra
Sandra

More by Sandra

View profile
    • Like