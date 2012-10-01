Chris DeLorenzo

Warrior Fitness

Warrior Fitness fist logo zen fitness
playing around with some ideas for a fitness company. They really wanted to use the idea of zen circle in their logo. So I made it into a fist, because they teach you how to fight as well improving your strength.

Posted on Oct 1, 2012
