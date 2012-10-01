Pixteca

L&P Monogram - Final

Pixteca
Pixteca
  • Save
L&P Monogram - Final monogram type old english méxico len pix logo
Download color palette

The final versión of the L&P monogram.

88e6d2a66d71234b5e0eb15a5fed2257
Rebound of
L&P Monogram - Sketch
By Pixteca
View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Pixteca
Pixteca

More by Pixteca

View profile
    • Like