Wine Label Design

It's always been a dream of mine to design wine labels. I love the broad range of styles from classic and traditional to whimsical and cheeky and everything in-between.

When my uncle started making wine as a hobby, I asked him if he'd let me design a label for his new vintage. He graciously allowed me to live out my designer fantasy, but told me that the finished product wasn't really 'vintage' so much as his closet hobby. With that in mind, here's my first attempt at a wine label for his 'closet' wine.