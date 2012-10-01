Jaclyn Le

Studying the anatomy of a typeface

Jaclyn Le
Jaclyn Le
Hire Me
  • Save
Studying the anatomy of a typeface typography sketchbook
Download color palette

Typedia had a really great piece on the anatomy of a typeface, so I duplicated it in my sketchbook to always have handy.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Jaclyn Le
Jaclyn Le
Art + Design
Hire Me

More by Jaclyn Le

View profile
    • Like