Project #18

Abuse on women happens in many forms and on many levels, from domestic abuse to global human trafficking and oppression. I created a poster that visually portrays how women are mentally, emotionally and/or physically imprisoned by their oppressors. I utilized a prison bar motif with a bold art deco inspired typeface. Check out the full project here,
http://DaydreamsandNightschemes.com/Project-18

