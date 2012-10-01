Lukas Rybacki

Dumpr Logo

Lukas Rybacki
Lukas Rybacki
  • Save
Dumpr Logo dumpr logo dump
Download color palette

Hi Community, working on a side project which is about a portal whom'll store video or file data only for a specific period. This idea for the logo was scribbled down last year. Added some improvments. Feedback and comments are appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Lukas Rybacki
Lukas Rybacki

More by Lukas Rybacki

View profile
    • Like