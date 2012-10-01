Gitsome ZSH Theme

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I love Oh-My-ZSH. Part of the magic when switching from the default bash shell was playing with all the built themes. However, most of the themes were too noisy for me. I decided to trim the fat and go bare-bones with some git.
Download, fork, etc over here: https://github.com/mtully/gitsome