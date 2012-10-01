Dave Armstrong

Professor Panda

Dave Armstrong
Dave Armstrong
  • Save
Professor Panda professor panda book cover glasses orange bear girl pencil illustration
Download color palette

Here's a lil project me and my girlfriend put together for a friend of ours. Her sister just became a professor and is apparently a baby panda, so we made her a custom-covered Moleskine planner.

You can see the full project here: http://davearmstrongart.blogspot.com/2012/10/professor-panda.html

View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Dave Armstrong
Dave Armstrong

More by Dave Armstrong

View profile
    • Like