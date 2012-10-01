Manu Gamero

reFacebook

Manu Gamero
Manu Gamero
Hire Me
  • Save
reFacebook 1939 ui facebook redesign chat icon 15:00 manu
Download color palette

My try on redesigning Facebook. I know it's not the flat design they look for, but I'd really love to how this would work. All the elements made from scratch, including the icons :)

Models:
· @Rob Morris
· @Mac Tyler
· @Chris Kalani

Illustrations by the amazing guys at @Artua

View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Manu Gamero
Manu Gamero
Director, Sensa
Hire Me

More by Manu Gamero

View profile
    • Like