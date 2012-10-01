Momchil Zakhariev

We Are The Romans

Momchil Zakhariev
Momchil Zakhariev
  • Save
We Are The Romans botch hydrahead rome nero profile portrait typo metal hardcore
Download color palette

Oldie and goldie (I mean color-wise).
In loving memory of Botch and now of Hydra Head as well.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Momchil Zakhariev
Momchil Zakhariev

More by Momchil Zakhariev

View profile
    • Like