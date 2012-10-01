Social Icons

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I've got sick and tired of using - and then coding - the same crappy image-based icon sets, so I'm taking it upon myself to create my own.
I'll be using Pictonic to compile all the icons as webfonts; no images here!
If the code is decent enough, I might even release it for others to use; gotta be better than some useless layered PSD