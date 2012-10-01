Jason Hobbs

Social Icons

Jason Hobbs
Jason Hobbs
  • Save
Social Icons social networking icons facebook twitter pinterest google
Download color palette

I've got sick and tired of using - and then coding - the same crappy image-based icon sets, so I'm taking it upon myself to create my own.

I'll be using Pictonic to compile all the icons as webfonts; no images here!

If the code is decent enough, I might even release it for others to use; gotta be better than some useless layered PSD

View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Jason Hobbs
Jason Hobbs

More by Jason Hobbs

View profile
    • Like