Alloneword

Wood, canvas and blue rubber

Alloneword
Alloneword
  • Save
Wood, canvas and blue rubber textures
Download color palette

Some experimenting with texture for a sail boat company. Enjoying the contrast of wood, canvas and the blue rubber grip. Typography seems to be shaping up quite nicely too after some team feedback this morning.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Alloneword
Alloneword

More by Alloneword

View profile
    • Like