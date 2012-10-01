Hockey (app)

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hi my friends!
Today i had some free time and i did my "weekly redisgn" this time for the local Hockey team (hcpce) app, bcs i didnt liked the hole UX/UI so here is mi vision i will also post article about it :).
If you have any suggestions or even ideas what i should redisgn and comment next time just type it in to the comments or on twitter!
sweet pixel here: http://cl.ly/image/1v3a080u2y2k
have a great day! :)