Hockey (app) ui ux app design buttons hockey local promo slider textures
Hi my friends!
Today i had some free time and i did my "weekly redisgn" this time for the local Hockey team (hcpce) app, bcs i didnt liked the hole UX/UI so here is mi vision i will also post article about it :).

If you have any suggestions or even ideas what i should redisgn and comment next time just type it in to the comments or on twitter!

sweet pixel here: http://cl.ly/image/1v3a080u2y2k

have a great day! :)

Posted on Oct 1, 2012
