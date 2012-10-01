Helvetic Brands®

Aurora Borealis

Helvetic Brands®
Helvetic Brands®
Hire Us
  • Save
Aurora Borealis branding logo icon identity brand
Download color palette

Our most recent creation for a company which designs and builds beautiful software.

Created by the Helvetic Brands team.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Helvetic Brands®
Helvetic Brands®
Outside the box design, Swiss style
Hire Us

More by Helvetic Brands®

View profile
    • Like