Mr. Donaldson

"W" Eyes Animation

Mr. Donaldson
Mr. Donaldson
Hire Me
  • Save
"W" Eyes Animation waking giants eyes w logo animation motion gif brand
Download color palette

We whipped up a quick motion mock for the new logo.

Waking giants i
Rebound of
W Eyes
By Mr. Donaldson
View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Mr. Donaldson
Mr. Donaldson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mr. Donaldson

View profile
    • Like