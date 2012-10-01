Sam Dunn

Tiny Halloween

Tiny Halloween halloween samhain pumpkin fire leaves autumn drawing illustration tiny mini cute frame
New mini, since ‘tis officially now the season to be scary.

Overall size approx -10.5 x 7 cm

Pick it up from the store! - http://samdunn.bigcartel.com/product/tiny-halloween

